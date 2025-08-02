Tigres UANL Faces San Diego FC in Exciting Leagues Cup Match

SAN DIEGO, California — Tigres UANL will take on San Diego FC on Friday night at Snapdragon Stadium in a highly anticipated Leagues Cup matchup. This event marks one of the biggest annual soccer tournaments in the Americas.

Both teams enter the match with contrasting fortunes. Tigres has opened the new Liga MX season strongly, securing six points from their first two matches. They currently share the league lead in goals with five, although their defense has conceded three goals in the process. Most recently, Tigres defeated the Houston Dynamo 4-1 in their Leagues Cup opener, with Ángel Correa scoring twice, accompanied by goals from Diego Lainez and Ozziel Herrera.

On the other hand, San Diego FC, leading the Western Conference in MLS with 46 points from 25 games, has had a less favorable start in the Leagues Cup, losing 3-2 to Pachuca in their debut. Despite their league success, injuries and a suspension to key player Anders Dreyer pose challenges moving forward.

The clash between these two clubs will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 at 11:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the game for free on Fubo, though regional restrictions may apply.

This match is critical for San Diego as they seek to revive their tournament hopes. With one game remaining in this group stage after facing Tigres, any result less than a win could jeopardize their progression.