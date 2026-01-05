Tij Iginla Shines as Canada Advances in World Junior Championship

MINNEAPOLIS — Tij Iginla has emerged as a standout player for Canada at the 2026 World Junior Championship, helping his team secure the top spot in Group B after a decisive 7-4 victory over Finland on New Year’s Eve.

The sixth overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, Iginla has made a significant impact on the ice, scoring two goals and recording three assists in three preliminary round games. This performance comes after many believed he should have been included in last year’s roster.

In the match against Finland, Iginla contributed one goal and one assist, solidifying his status as a key player for the team. “It was cool,” Iginla said about the support from his parents in the crowd. “Anytime I can play well with them watching, it’s special.”

His father, NHL Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, has played an influential role in Tij’s development. Tij noted that while Jarome stays hands-off before games, he offers valuable advice after, especially during challenging periods. “If I’m in a little bit of a slump, he’ll encourage me,” Tij said.

After being selected by the Mammoth last year, Iginla has faced injuries but continues to show promise with the Kelowna Rockets, where he has tallied 13 goals and 14 assists in 17 games this season. His consistent performance gives the Mammoth hope for his future contributions at the NHL level.

Canada will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Friday, with Iginla’s contributions proving vital for their championship aspirations. “I think we wear teams down,” Iginla’s teammate, Gavin McKenna, remarked. As the tournament progresses, Tij Iginla showcases the skills and determination necessary for a successful NHL career, reminiscent of his father’s legacy.