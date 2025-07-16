Tijuana Friends Reunite at 2025 MLB All-Star Game

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jonathan Aranda received a text in Spanish late on July 14, 2025. It asked him to keep an ear out for news about the All-Star team. The message came from deep inside the Toronto Blue Jays’ clubhouse during a hitters’ meeting. On July 6, Alejandro Kirk learned he would be returning to the MLB All-Star Game, bringing joy to his teammates and himself, as he is able to attend this year with his 2-year-old daughter, Emilia.

After the meeting, Kirk thought about his long-time friend, Tampa Bay Rays infielder Aranda. He quickly sent a text, sharing the good news. The two friends, who grew up in Tijuana, began playing baseball together at age 4, moving from Little League to national showcase games before being drafted by separate teams in the American League East. They continue to meet each winter, always catching up as rivals on the field.

“I can’t believe this,” Kirk said through interpreter Hector Lebron. “Thinking about two little kids that have known each other for such a long time, played little leagues together, signed pro, made it to the big leagues, and now going to an All-Star Game together. It’s just unbelievable.”

Both players have deep roots in their shared history. Kirk’s father, Juan Manuel, managed their Little League team and became a father figure for Aranda when his own parents couldn’t attend tournaments. The two invested years of camaraderie on the field and still spend time together in the offseason, training and sharing family dinners.

<p“Above the baseball, that family connection was really what made this all happen,” Aranda said via interpreter Melissa Rodriguez Strozza. “So I know it’s going to be special for the families to share in this moment together.”

As they reminisce about their childhood experiences, Kirk can’t help but smile. “Obviously, he was faster than I was,” he joked about Aranda’s skills in base running compared to his home run hitting. Neither player expected to reach the All-Star Game, with both signing for modest bonuses compared to today’s top prospects.

When Aranda heard the news of his selection, he immediately texted Kirk, “We’re going to share a field together.” Their incredible journey from childhood friends to All-Stars has come full circle in unexpected ways.