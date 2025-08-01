Tijuana and LA Galaxy Clash in Exciting Leagues Cup Showdown

LOS ANGELES, California — The Leagues Cup continues with an engaging match between Tijuana and LA Galaxy on Friday evening. Both teams are known for their attacking style, promising an entertaining game for fans.

Sebastián “El Loco” Abreu will make his international coaching debut with the Xolos. Although some might assume a certain victory for Tijuana, the unpredictable nature of soccer means every match must be played.

This matchup marks a notable contrast in past performances, with LA Galaxy holding the upper hand in their five previous encounters, winning two, losing one, and drawing two. Tijuana started the tournament strong with a win over Querétaro but later fell to one loss and one draw, placing them in tenth position overall.

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy is struggling at the bottom of the Western Conference, currently sitting in last place with only three wins, seven draws, and 14 losses. Head coach Greg Vanney acknowledges the team is facing its most challenging period since he took charge, making a win crucial for his job security.

The Galaxy recently played a tough match against city rivals LAFC, which may result in key starters being rested initially before rotating them in to impact the game. Given the defensive vulnerabilities of both teams, fans can expect a high-scoring affair, but playing at home might give the Galaxy a slight edge.