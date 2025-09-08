Tiki Barber and Tyrone Tracy Share Special Bond at Kickoff Party

New York, NY – Tiki Barber and Tyrone Tracy reunited at DAZN’s Football Kickoff Party on Thursday night, where Barber, the New York Giants‘ all-time rushing leader, embraced Tracy, the team’s current running back.

The two share a close bond, with Tracy referring to Barber as a mentor. “He’s like a mentor for me,” Tracy told The Post during the event held at White Space in Chelsea. “Anything I need, whether it’s business related, football related, or just advice about life, he’s always there for me.”

Tracy expressed his appreciation for the guidance he receives from Barber. “He’s always giving good advice, he’s always a listening ear for whatever I have to say,” he added. “For me, that’s pretty cool, to say Tiki Barber is a mentor. That’s really dope for me.”

Barber’s impact on Tracy highlights his approachable nature and knowledge. “He’s a really good dude, really good human and he obviously has a lot of knowledge and wisdom he can give off,” Tracy stated. The admiration between the two players reflects the supportive culture within the Giants organization.