TikTok Star Alix Helps Recruit Sisters at UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — TikTok star Alix was spotted at the University of Texas at Austin on Friday, making appearances at several sorority houses to help recruit new members during rush week.

Alix visited top sororities including Zeta Tau Alpha, Alpha Delta Pi, and Chi Omega, joining current members for a series of fun TikTok videos. Her presence added excitement to the recruiting process as students settle into their dorms and off-campus housing before classes begin later this month.

With many students showing interest in Greek life, Alix’s involvement is noteworthy. It’s not every year that a social media influencer lends a hand to local sororities during this pivotal time.

In a previous podcast, Alix shared her own experience of rushing at the University of Miami, where she faced rejection. However, she seems to embrace her role as a sorority sister now, at least for the purpose of creating engaging content on TikTok.

As the week unfolds, the sororities are hopeful for a successful bid week, aided by the presence of Alix and the energy of returning students.