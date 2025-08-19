TikTok Star KingBeardX Passes Away at Age 47

New Albany, Mississippi — John Crawley, known online as KingBeardX, passed away on Monday, August 18, at the age of 47. The beloved TikTok star, recognized for his humorous videos revolving around food reactions, died in a Mississippi hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

James Steele, the funeral director at Glenfield Funeral Home, confirmed the news of Crawley’s death. He stated that Crawley had been hospitalized for at least two weeks leading up to his passing after experiencing trouble breathing. Doctors had placed him on a ventilator, and he was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit as his condition worsened.

His friend and former podcast cohost, Anthony Caruso, established a GoFundMe to raise funds for medical expenses. He noted that Crawley did not have medical insurance and was the primary provider for his family. Caruso reported that Crawley had a tube inserted in his chest due to severe breathing issues.

“Hello there! My name is Anthony Caruso, and I’m setting up this GoFundMe to help my friend and former podcast co-host, John Crawley. His condition is quite unstable, and we’re all worried about him,” Caruso wrote earlier this month.

Following the announcement of Crawley’s passing, tributes flooded social media, honoring his humor and positivity. Many fans expressed their sadness and shared memories of how his videos brought joy to their lives. One fan wrote, “He was one of my first favorite TikTokers. May you rest in peace.”

Crawley last posted on TikTok on July 22, where he had amassed more than 2.5 million followers. His cousin, Tonya Palmer, confirmed his passing on Facebook, expressing gratitude to fans for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Crawley is remembered not only for his comedic talent but also for the genuine connection he forged with his audience. His family and friends are now working to cover funeral expenses through the ongoing GoFundMe campaign.