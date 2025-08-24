TikTok Star Malik Taylor Dies in Fatal Concord Car Crash

CONCORD, N.C. — Malik Taylor, a popular TikTok star known for his comedic content, was killed in a car accident on Lapis Lane NW on August 20. He was 28 years old.

Authorities said that Concord Police arrived at the scene to find a black 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV overturned at the bottom of a 20-foot drop. Emergency services pronounced Taylor dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The investigation conducted by the Concord Police Criminal Investigation Division along with the state Medical Examiner ruled out foul play. The Medical Examiner noted that alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, but no other vehicles or passengers were involved.

Fans and friends have expressed their sadness over Taylor’s death. He was especially known for his humorous and relatable TikTok videos, which gained him a substantial following. With more than 246,500 followers on TikTok, his content often poked fun at trending topics and pop culture.

Before his untimely passing, Taylor had recently moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, and celebrated his birthday less than a month ago. He shared a memorable post saying he had “survived the 27 club (barely).” His last video was posted just two days before the accident.

His former fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi, released a heartfelt tribute stating, “To know him was to know he was a light to everyone—always bringing laughter, joy, and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered.” They expressed their deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family and friends, highlighting the impact he had on those around him.

Fans have flooded social media with tributes, remembering him for his infectious laughter and kindness. One fan commented, “He was such an amazing and kind person.”

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of Malik Taylor, whose vibrant personality touched many lives.