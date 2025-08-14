Tech
TikTok Users Worldwide Report Significant Outage on Thursday
LOS ANGELES, CA — Thousands of TikTok users around the world reported issues accessing the app early Thursday morning. According to the website Downdetector, problems began surfacing around 7 a.m. ET, with a significant spike in complaints just before 9 a.m., reaching 1,646 reports.
Users in countries such as Australia, Italy, Singapore, and Kazakhstan experienced difficulties, citing issues primarily with the app itself. An estimated 88% of complaints were about problems using the app, while 9% reported troubles with the feed and 3% with the comments section.
By 10:09 a.m. ET, the number of reported outages had decreased dramatically to about 163, indicating that the technical issues were being resolved. Twitter user iLy, known as @xuechaew, shared their frustration, posting, “It’s not just my TikTok being down right?” similar sentiments echoed by user Patty on X/Twitter, who said, “Tiktok being down is starting to stress me..”
This outage is not an isolated incident for TikTok. The platform has faced outages in the past, reflecting the growing concerns about the reliability of major social media apps. While a large number of users were impacted, many are hopeful that the service will be fully restored soon.
As TikTok works to resolve these issues, users are encouraged to keep up with updates on social media platforms like X/Twitter, where complaints and updates about the platform were proliferating during the outage.
