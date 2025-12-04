Tim Allen to Perform at Fresno’s Warnors Center in 2026

FRESNO, Calif. — Comedy legend Tim Allen will perform at the Warnors Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Presale tickets will be available throughout the week, with general sales commencing on Friday, December 5, at 10 a.m. PT.

The show will be restricted to audiences 18 years and older. Allen is well-known for his iconic roles in popular sitcoms like “Home Improvement” and “Last Man Standing,” as well as his voice work as Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” movies, including the latest installment, “Toy Story 4,” which debuted in June 2019.

Allen’s comedy career spans several decades, featuring notable performances in films such as “The Santa Clause” series, “Galaxy Quest,” and “Wild Hogs.” He has also written two best-selling books, “Don’t Stand Too Close to a Naked Man” and “I’m Not Really Here.” His stand-up shows continue to attract sold-out crowds across the country, reflecting his long-standing popularity and comedic talent.

With a mix of humor, nostalgia, and entertainment, the upcoming performance in Fresno promises to be a highlight for fans of the beloved comedian.