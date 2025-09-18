Entertainment
Tim Allen’s ‘Shifting Gears’ Returns with New Twists for Season 2
Hollywood, CA – The popular ABC sitcom ‘Shifting Gears,’ starring Tim Allen, is set to return for its second season on October 1. The show, which first premiered in January 2025, follows the life of Matt, played by Allen, as he navigates family dynamics after reuniting with his estranged daughter, Riley, portrayed by Kat Dennings.
In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Allen shared his excitement about the show and its development. He noted that while he has always approached sitcoms with caution, he is pleased with the direction of his character. “I want it to happen where it’s organic and proper,” he explained, referring to potential romantic developments within the story.
Alongside Allen and Dennings, the cast includes Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis. Jenna Elfman joins the cast in a recurring role as Eve Drake, a dance studio owner. Elfman expressed her enthusiasm about working with Allen, saying, “He’s so good at what he does.”
Season two promises to explore the evolving relationships among the characters. Showrunner Michelle Nader indicated that viewers can expect a more profound exploration of Matt and Eve’s dynamic following their surprising onscreen kiss.
“It’s interesting to watch their relationship develop,” Nader said. “They’re going to go into high gear, but it’s going to be a little bit of a roller-coaster.”
Riley’s character will also face challenges as she adapts to changes in her personal life, including the conclusion of her marriage to Jimmy at the end of season one. It remains uncertain if Jimmy’s character will return this season.
Additionally, the return of Scott as Stitch will further delve into family dynamics between Riley, her children, and her father. The series aims to blend humor with poignant moments stemming from personal loss and family relationships.
‘Shifting Gears’ will also introduce new guest stars, including familiar faces from Allen’s previous shows. Nader hinted at potential surprises, saying, “We have a lot up our sleeve.”
Fans are eager to see how these storylines unfold as ‘Shifting Gears’ continues its blend of comedy and heartfelt moments when the new season premieres on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu the following day.
