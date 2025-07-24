Entertainment
Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
NEW YORK, NY — Filmmaker Tim Burton and star Jenna Ortega sat down for a rare interview where they discussed their upcoming projects, including Ortega’s role in the hit series Wednesday and potential plans for a third Beetlejuice film. This marked their first major sit-down together, and both appeared a bit anxious.
Ortega described how the characters they portray reflect their unique personalities, stating, ‘I think I am [Wednesday]. I feel even more attached to her now.’ Burton reciprocated, acknowledging Ortega’s internal strength essential for the role.
Burton, who is 66 and known for classic films like Batman and Sweeney Todd, is currently enjoying a revival in his career thanks to Wednesday and Beetlejuice projects. He commented on the initial struggles of pitching Wednesday, stating, ‘We thought the idea for Wednesday was such a no-brainer, but when we went out to pitch it, we only had one bidder.’
During the interview, Ortega revealed she had to put her foot down regarding certain lines she felt didn’t fit her character. ‘I truly did not mean to come across that way,’ she said reflecting on past backlash she faced. ‘I’m getting used to that now.’ Burton sympathized, sharing his experiences with media misinterpretations.
The duo confirmed that Wednesday has been renewed for a third season, which will premiere on August 6, and hinted at a possible spin-off series in the works. They also consider how the show resonates with audiences worldwide, discussing how characters like Wednesday deal with complex emotions and social pressures.
Regarding Beetlejuice 3, Burton quipped, ‘It took 35 years to make the second one, so by that time I’ll be 105.’ Despite uncertainties, both expressed fondness for their characters and the process of mostly improvisational filming.
In exploring their goals moving forward, Ortega mentioned, ‘I don’t even have plans for tomorrow. It’s a waste of time,’ while Burton agreed, indicating his focus remains on immediate creative projects.
As for their shared experiences in Hollywood’s evolving landscape fueled by social media and public scrutiny, Ortega expressed frustration over misconceptions, stating, ‘I feel incredibly misunderstood. It’s hard to resonate with it anymore.’ Burton echoed her sentiments, remarking on the challenges of navigating public perceptions of an artist.
Recent Posts
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness
- Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers
- How to Watch MLB Games in the USA
- Media Division Grows Over Epstein Case Coverage Amid Political Tensions
- Celtics Waive Guard JD Davison After Three Seasons
- Jessica Pegula Returns to D.C. as Top Seed at Citi Open
- Trump Pressures Fed Chair Powell Ahead of Historic Visit
- Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Fourth’s Release
- Trump’s New AI Order Aims to Prevent ‘Woke’ Technology