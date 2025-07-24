Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice

NEW YORK, NY — Filmmaker Tim Burton and star Jenna Ortega sat down for a rare interview where they discussed their upcoming projects, including Ortega’s role in the hit series Wednesday and potential plans for a third Beetlejuice film. This marked their first major sit-down together, and both appeared a bit anxious.

Ortega described how the characters they portray reflect their unique personalities, stating, ‘I think I am [Wednesday]. I feel even more attached to her now.’ Burton reciprocated, acknowledging Ortega’s internal strength essential for the role.

Burton, who is 66 and known for classic films like Batman and Sweeney Todd, is currently enjoying a revival in his career thanks to Wednesday and Beetlejuice projects. He commented on the initial struggles of pitching Wednesday, stating, ‘We thought the idea for Wednesday was such a no-brainer, but when we went out to pitch it, we only had one bidder.’

During the interview, Ortega revealed she had to put her foot down regarding certain lines she felt didn’t fit her character. ‘I truly did not mean to come across that way,’ she said reflecting on past backlash she faced. ‘I’m getting used to that now.’ Burton sympathized, sharing his experiences with media misinterpretations.

The duo confirmed that Wednesday has been renewed for a third season, which will premiere on August 6, and hinted at a possible spin-off series in the works. They also consider how the show resonates with audiences worldwide, discussing how characters like Wednesday deal with complex emotions and social pressures.

Regarding Beetlejuice 3, Burton quipped, ‘It took 35 years to make the second one, so by that time I’ll be 105.’ Despite uncertainties, both expressed fondness for their characters and the process of mostly improvisational filming.

In exploring their goals moving forward, Ortega mentioned, ‘I don’t even have plans for tomorrow. It’s a waste of time,’ while Burton agreed, indicating his focus remains on immediate creative projects.

As for their shared experiences in Hollywood’s evolving landscape fueled by social media and public scrutiny, Ortega expressed frustration over misconceptions, stating, ‘I feel incredibly misunderstood. It’s hard to resonate with it anymore.’ Burton echoed her sentiments, remarking on the challenges of navigating public perceptions of an artist.