Tim Burton Teases New Animated Project During Mexico Visit

Mexico City, Mexico — Tim Burton, the iconic filmmaker known for his unique visual style, discussed his upcoming projects during a recent visit to Mexico City. Burton attended the inauguration of a labyrinth inspired by his works, where he shared insights about future endeavors.

In an interview with a local outlet, Burton revealed he is working on a new animated project following the success of his film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, released in 2024. The sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice garnered $451.9 million at the box office, showcasing Burton’s enduring popularity.

“I am working on something that’s an animated project, yes,” Burton said. “So hopefully I’ll have a script soon, and then I’ll take it from there. But it’s something I’m very excited about.” His past animated features, including Corpse Bride and Frankenweenie, have become fan favorites for their distinctive stop-motion animation.

During his visit, Burton reflected on how cemeteries inspired his creativity. “It was a place that I used to go to think,” he said, describing these visits as “very peaceful” and essential for his artistic process. The director remains engaged in several projects, with Wednesday Season 2 set to premiere on Netflix in two parts on August 6 and September 3, 2025.

As for what’s next, it remains uncertain how Burton’s animated project will fit into his ongoing career, especially with Warner Bros. confirming Beetlejuice 3 is also in development. Burton’s commitment to preserving traditional animation techniques suggests that his upcoming work will continue to showcase the style that has defined his career.