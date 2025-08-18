Tim and Leoni Marry in Private Ceremony in New York

NEW YORK, New York — Tim and Leoni tied the knot in an intimate family ceremony on July 12, a representative for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE. Tim, 69, and his longtime partner celebrated in their beautiful apartment without a large guest list.

Tyne, Tim’s older sister, shared insights about the exclusive wedding during an interview at the TV Academy’s inaugural Televerse Festival in Los Angeles on August 16. “There was a small wedding. Very exclusive, very, very private,” said Tyne, 79.

Explaining her absence, Tyne noted, “They only had people that they gave birth to or people who gave birth to them,” hinting that the couple restricted the invitees to immediate family only. However, she plans to visit the newlyweds soon and is making a Christmas present for Leoni, 59. “It’s a secret. I can’t tell you what the present is. Nobody likes surprises anymore,” Tyne added.

After the ceremony, a guest shared a photo online featuring the bride, Leoni, holding a small bouquet of white flowers with her daughter, West Duchovny, 26, from a previous marriage.

During the Televerse event, Tyne and her former co-star, Amy Brenneman, discussed their experiences working together on the show Judging Amy. Tyne admitted they had not kept in touch much over the years, but Brenneman quickly noted that it only takes moments for them to reconnect.

As for Tim and Leoni’s celebration, they plan to host a larger gathering to allow more friends and family to join them in celebrating their marriage.