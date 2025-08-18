Entertainment
Tim and Leoni Marry in Private Ceremony in New York
NEW YORK, New York — Tim and Leoni tied the knot in an intimate family ceremony on July 12, a representative for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE. Tim, 69, and his longtime partner celebrated in their beautiful apartment without a large guest list.
Tyne, Tim’s older sister, shared insights about the exclusive wedding during an interview at the TV Academy’s inaugural Televerse Festival in Los Angeles on August 16. “There was a small wedding. Very exclusive, very, very private,” said Tyne, 79.
Explaining her absence, Tyne noted, “They only had people that they gave birth to or people who gave birth to them,” hinting that the couple restricted the invitees to immediate family only. However, she plans to visit the newlyweds soon and is making a Christmas present for Leoni, 59. “It’s a secret. I can’t tell you what the present is. Nobody likes surprises anymore,” Tyne added.
After the ceremony, a guest shared a photo online featuring the bride, Leoni, holding a small bouquet of white flowers with her daughter, West Duchovny, 26, from a previous marriage.
During the Televerse event, Tyne and her former co-star, Amy Brenneman, discussed their experiences working together on the show Judging Amy. Tyne admitted they had not kept in touch much over the years, but Brenneman quickly noted that it only takes moments for them to reconnect.
As for Tim and Leoni’s celebration, they plan to host a larger gathering to allow more friends and family to join them in celebrating their marriage.
Recent Posts
- Appeals Court Overturns $500 Million Penalty Against Trump in Fraud Case
- Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy
- U.S., EU Announce New Trade Deal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025
- John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center
- Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years
- Lee Corso to Retire After Iconic College GameDay Career
- Iberian Peninsula Wildfires Cause Unprecedented Emissions and Destruction
- Israel Prepares Major Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Growing Tensions
- NYT Connections Game Reveals New Puzzle Hints and Answers
- Trump’s Labor Statistics Chief Calls for Quarterly Jobs Reports
- Bubba Wallace’s Pit Mishap Overshadows Solid Performance Ahead of Playoffs
- The Pitt Sweeps at 2025 TCA Awards with Four Wins
- Sheriff Allegedly Kills Judge Amid Scandal in Kentucky Courtroom
- Preseason College Football Rankings: Who Will Shine in 2025?
- Dutchess County Fair Opens with New Vendors and Historic Traditions
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $650 Million After Latest Draw
- Crockett Defends Beyoncé During Country Album Controversy