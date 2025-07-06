Tim Merlier Disappointed After Tough Start at Tour de France

Lille, France – Tim Merlier, the European champion, faced a disappointing start to the Tour de France on Saturday. He was among the top favorites but struggled to keep up during the crucial final moments of the race.

In the opening stage held in Lille, Merlier was unable to sprint towards victory after missing the first crucial split in the peloton. “You can’t turn back time,” Merlier shrugged off the setback, reflecting on the missed chances.

Despite the disappointment, Merlier emphasized the importance of looking ahead. “In the Tour de France, you must keep your eyes on the future,” he said. He acknowledged that he simply could not compete for the stage win after the splits occurred.

“It’s a sporting disappointment, but you must move forward. On to the next opportunity,” Merlier added. He noted that the challenging finish resembled the famous Liège-Bastogne-Liège race more than the Amstel Gold Race, highlighting the toughness of the stage.

Meanwhile, the stage featured a competitive lineup, with Jasper Philipsen crossing the finish line in first place at 3:53:01, followed closely by Biniam Girmay and Søren Wærenskjold. Philipsen’s performance kept him at the forefront of the competition, while many others, including Merlier, felt the pressure of the initial challenges.