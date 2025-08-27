Tim Patrick Traded to Jaguars by Detroit Lions Ahead of 2025 Season

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions are trading veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Wednesday. This move comes as the Lions look to reshape their wide receiver lineup before the upcoming season.

The Lions will receive a sixth-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for Patrick. The 31-year-old joined the Lions after spending several seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he faced injuries that sidelined him for the entire 2022 and 2023 seasons. After returning, Patrick made an impact by recording 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns in the 2024 season, showing he could still be a reliable target.

In an interview, Patrick expressed frustration about his performance despite feeling healthy this offseason. “I feel great. That’s why I’m just frustrated that it’s not showing right now. Training camp is a little different; I just gotta pick this up,” he said.

The emergence of rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa, drafted by the Lions in the third round of the recent draft, played a significant role in making Patrick expendable. Lions coach Dan Campbell noted TeSlaa’s impressive development, saying, “If you took most receivers, he’d be in the upper echelon of those.”

Patrick’s trade to Jacksonville adds depth to a receiver corps that includes notable players like Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley. With his experience, Patrick could provide valuable leadership and skill to the Jaguars as they seek to make a significant impact this season. Currently, Patrick boasts a career total of 176 catches for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns in his NFL tenure.