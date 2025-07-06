Sports
Tim Ream Eyes Gold Cup Glory As U.S. Team Prepares for Final
HOUSTON – U.S. men’s national soccer team veteran Tim Ream spoke about the excitement of competing for the Gold Cup, emphasizing how vital the upcoming championship game against Mexico is for the team. Ream, 37, has been a consistent presence on the squad since making his debut in 2010. He will captain the team for the 21st time in the match on Sunday, marking his continued relevance despite speculation that he would step back after the last World Cup.
“This more than likely is my last Gold Cup,” Ream said during a press conference, referring back to his long tenure with the national team. He remains one of the most seasoned players as the U.S. seeks to capture a regional championship against its biggest rival.
The significance of the match extends beyond just championship aspirations; it is also the last competitive game for the U.S. team before the World Cup, now less than a year away. After this, any matches played will be friendlies, making the stakes even higher.
Ream’s experiences leading up to this moment are equally compelling. Following the U.S. elimination from the last World Cup in December 2022, many believed that would mark the end of his international career. However, Ream believed otherwise. “I thought, ‘Well, why does it have to be [the end]?’” he recalled, referencing his decision to continue playing for the national team.
Since that pivotal moment, Ream has been instrumental in the team’s resilience, especially as the squad faces the pressure of high-stakes matches. “We’re excited. I’m excited,” Ream stated, acknowledging the long journey taken to reach this point and the desire to lift the trophy.
U.S. Coach Mauricio Pochettino addressed the intense atmosphere expected in Houston, noting that playing under such pressure is crucial preparation for the upcoming World Cup. “The games we play after are going to be friendly games. It’s important that we have that difficult scenario,” Pochettino said.
Guatemala is the opponent tonight, a team that has seen its own share of challenges in the tournament. They’ve defied expectations to reach the semifinals, but the U.S. is eager to solidify its standing as a favorite for the trophy.
Ream, representing St. Louis with pride, acknowledged the unique experience of playing in front of a hometown crowd. “This is my national team, this is what I’m doing. It’s just a pride thing,” he emphasized, reinforcing his commitment to help younger players grow.
With the countdown to the final moments before kickoff beginning, Ream’s contributions, both on and off the field, could serve as the beacon of hope for the U.S. team aiming for Gold Cup success.
