Entertainment
Tim Tebow Becomes a Dad, Welcomes Baby Girl
JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, July 6. The couple shared their joy on social media shortly after her birth.
In an Instagram post, they expressed their gratitude, stating, “Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life.” The couple thanked their medical team, highlighting the doctor and nurses who assisted during the labor and delivery.
Tim, 37, and Demi-Leigh, 29, have been married since January 2020 after meeting in 2018. Demi-Leigh, a native of South Africa, was crowned Miss Universe in 2017. The couple has yet to reveal their daughter’s name but promised to do so in the future.
The announcement also included words of appreciation for friends and family who supported them during this exciting time. “Thank you to everyone who’s been praying with us over her arrival. We are so incredibly thankful for all of the love and support we’ve felt,” the post concluded.
Tim continues to work as a football analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network while embracing his new role as a father.
