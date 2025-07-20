Sports
Tim Wellens Addresses UAE’s Rumored Blacklist in Cycling
Muret, France — Tim Wellens, a prominent cyclist, recently addressed rumors surrounding a supposed blacklist within the UAE Team Emirates. The inquiry arose after Tadej Pogačar, the team’s star rider, displayed restraint during a recent stage at Superbagnères, which led to speculation about teammate Thymen Arensman‘s standing.
During the stage on July 20, 2025, Pogačar seemed to hold back while competing against Jonas Vingegaard, allowing Arensman to slip away as a solo escapee. Observers suggested that Pogačar could have pushed harder but opted not to, raising questions about Arensman’s status on a rumored black list that restricts certain riders from escaping with the lead group.
This issue resurfaced in light of recent tensions between UAE Team Emirates and Team Visma-Lease a Bike, particularly given Pogačar’s quest for more victories. The topic was first brought to public attention last year by UAE rider Nils Politt during a German podcast, where he candidly mentioned the existence of a list dividing friendly riders from those less favored.
“In our team bus, we have a list of riders who are friends and another list that you don’t want to be on,” Politt shared. “However, if you were to look in our fridge, you would find no such names listed.” He emphasized that no official blacklist restricts riders from participating in critical parts of the race.
As the competition heats up, the impact of race strategies remains a topic of discussion among fans and analysts alike. With the Tour de France continuing to unfold, all eyes will be on Pogačar, Vingegaard, and emerging riders like Arensman in the days ahead.
