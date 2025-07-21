Sports
Tim Wellens Claims Stage 15 Victory in Tour de France
CARCASSONNE, France — Belgian national champion Tim Wellens soloed to a spectacular victory on Stage 15 of the Tour de France on Sunday. Wellens, riding for UAE Team Emirates, broke away from a break group with 40 kilometers remaining, showcasing his strength on a challenging route.
The stage began dramatically with a crash that occurred within the first 20 kilometers, taking down several riders, including Florian Lipowitz and Jonas Vingegaard, who are both top competitors in the general classification.
In the wake of the crash, the race saw a flurry of attacks, with Wellens and a mix of strong riders like Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert forming a lead group. As the race progressed, Wellens made his decisive move on a climb near Pas du Sant, which set him up for a long downhill stretch toward Carcassonne.
Wellens reached the outskirts of Carcassonne with a lead of over one minute and forty seconds, giving him ample time to celebrate on the final kilometers of the course. Victor Campenaerts came in second, while Julian Alaphilippe crossed the line in third, mistakenly believing he had won the stage.
Reflecting on his victory, Wellens noted, “I had the opportunity, I took it and I had the legs to finish it.” This win marks a significant achievement in his Tour de France career, after having previously served as a domestique for his team leader, Tadej Pogacar.
Following the stage, Pogacar applauded Wellens, emphasizing his pivotal role in the team. Alaphilippe, despite his confusion over finishing third, managed to celebrate his achievement after recovering from an early crash.
The chaotic stage underscored the unpredictable nature of the Tour, with both breaks and crashes dramatically shaping the day’s results.
Recent Posts
- Detective Meachum Faces Terminal Illness in Countdown’s Latest Episode
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win