Tim Wellens Claims Stage 15 Victory in Tour de France

CARCASSONNE, France — Belgian national champion Tim Wellens soloed to a spectacular victory on Stage 15 of the Tour de France on Sunday. Wellens, riding for UAE Team Emirates, broke away from a break group with 40 kilometers remaining, showcasing his strength on a challenging route.

The stage began dramatically with a crash that occurred within the first 20 kilometers, taking down several riders, including Florian Lipowitz and Jonas Vingegaard, who are both top competitors in the general classification.

In the wake of the crash, the race saw a flurry of attacks, with Wellens and a mix of strong riders like Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert forming a lead group. As the race progressed, Wellens made his decisive move on a climb near Pas du Sant, which set him up for a long downhill stretch toward Carcassonne.

Wellens reached the outskirts of Carcassonne with a lead of over one minute and forty seconds, giving him ample time to celebrate on the final kilometers of the course. Victor Campenaerts came in second, while Julian Alaphilippe crossed the line in third, mistakenly believing he had won the stage.

Reflecting on his victory, Wellens noted, “I had the opportunity, I took it and I had the legs to finish it.” This win marks a significant achievement in his Tour de France career, after having previously served as a domestique for his team leader, Tadej Pogacar.

Following the stage, Pogacar applauded Wellens, emphasizing his pivotal role in the team. Alaphilippe, despite his confusion over finishing third, managed to celebrate his achievement after recovering from an early crash.

The chaotic stage underscored the unpredictable nature of the Tour, with both breaks and crashes dramatically shaping the day’s results.