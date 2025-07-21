Timbers Set to Host Liga MX Teams for Leagues Cup 2025 in Portland

Portland, Oregon — The Timbers are hosting Liga MX clubs Atlético de San Luis and Querétaro FC as part of the Leagues Cup 2025, beginning July 30 at Providence Park.

The group play opens with the Timbers facing Atlético de San Luis on July 30 and Querétaro FC on August 2. The Timbers will then travel to Austin, Texas, to play Club América at Q2 Stadium on August 6.

Tickets for the home matches with San Luis and Querétaro are currently on sale. Atlético de San Luis, which represents the state of San Luis Potosi, will play in Portland for the first time. The club formed an alliance with Atlético de Madrid in 2016, adopting the Spanish team’s colors and branding. They gained top-flight status in 2019, and are currently led by French striker Sebastian Lamonge.

On August 2, the Timbers will take on Querétaro FC, also making their first visit to Portland. The Gallos Blancos, based in Querétaro, have a long history in Mexican soccer, achieving promotion to Liga MX in 2008. Their most notable period came in the Clausura 2015 tournament when they reached the finals, boasting players like former Mexico international Pablo Barrera.

The Timbers will conclude Phase One against Club América, a team they’ve faced before in the 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Club América enters the Leagues Cup with several key players, including leading goalscorer Alejandro Zendejas and midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo, both having impactful seasons in Clausura 2025.

Fans can stream all Leagues Cup action in English and Spanish on Timbers.com.