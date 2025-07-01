Timberwolves Decline Options on Garza and Minott Ahead of Free Agency

Minnesota, MN — The Minnesota Timberwolves have declined team options on Luka Garza and Josh Minott, making both players unrestricted free agents ahead of NBA free agency, which begins Monday at 5 p.m. CT.

The decision, confirmed by sources and reported by the Pioneer Press, comes after the Timberwolves re-signed players Naz Reid and Julius Randle to contract extensions. Garza’s option was valued at $2.35 million, while Minott’s was $2.19 million.

Garza and Minott struggled to secure consistent playing time with the Timberwolves. Garza, a 6-foot-10 center, played 39 games this season, averaging 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds. His third year in Minnesota followed a stint with the Detroit Pistons. Although he demonstrated professionalism during his tenure, he remained buried in a deep rotation.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Minott, who stands at 6-foot-8, appeared in 46 games averaging 2.6 points and 1.0 rebound. The 45th pick in the 2022 draft had moments of promise following a strong summer but lost the trust of coach Chris Finch due to repeated gameplan mistakes.

With the free agency period approaching, the Timberwolves now have two open roster spots that could potentially be filled by another big man or a ball handler. It remains unclear if they will utilize both spots or just one, allowing them to head into the season with a roster of 14 active players and three two-way players.

This situation has sparked speculation about potential deals and roster strategies, especially as free agency looms.