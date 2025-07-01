Sports
Timberwolves Decline Options on Garza and Minott Ahead of Free Agency
Minnesota, MN — The Minnesota Timberwolves have declined team options on Luka Garza and Josh Minott, making both players unrestricted free agents ahead of NBA free agency, which begins Monday at 5 p.m. CT.
The decision, confirmed by sources and reported by the Pioneer Press, comes after the Timberwolves re-signed players Naz Reid and Julius Randle to contract extensions. Garza’s option was valued at $2.35 million, while Minott’s was $2.19 million.
Garza and Minott struggled to secure consistent playing time with the Timberwolves. Garza, a 6-foot-10 center, played 39 games this season, averaging 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds. His third year in Minnesota followed a stint with the Detroit Pistons. Although he demonstrated professionalism during his tenure, he remained buried in a deep rotation.
Meanwhile, 22-year-old Minott, who stands at 6-foot-8, appeared in 46 games averaging 2.6 points and 1.0 rebound. The 45th pick in the 2022 draft had moments of promise following a strong summer but lost the trust of coach Chris Finch due to repeated gameplan mistakes.
With the free agency period approaching, the Timberwolves now have two open roster spots that could potentially be filled by another big man or a ball handler. It remains unclear if they will utilize both spots or just one, allowing them to head into the season with a roster of 14 active players and three two-way players.
This situation has sparked speculation about potential deals and roster strategies, especially as free agency looms.
Recent Posts
- Supreme Court to Review GOP Challenge to Campaign Spending Limits
- Cassano Criticizes Inzaghi’s Tenure at Inter, Backs Chivu
- Tucker Barnhart Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons
- Will Bayern Munich Pursue Jack Grealish This Summer?
- Red Sox Activate Jordan Hicks from Injured List Amid Trade Buzz
- Phoenix Faces Record Heat as Monsoon Season Approaches
- Gavin Newsom Sues Fox News Over Trump Call Defamation
- Heartbreak Strikes Gladys Russell in Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 2
- Belgium’s Dramatic Comeback Secures EuroBasket Title Against Spain
- Eva Longoria Stuns in Pink Bikini During Marbella Family Day
- Manchester United Eyes Ollie Watkins Amid Transfer Rumors
- Milan Faces Pressure to Increase Bid for Jashari
- Matheus Nunes Buys Flamengo Jersey During World Cup Break
- Arsène Wenger Visits Manchester City Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup Match
- Lululemon Sues Costco Over Alleged Knockoff Athletic Wear
- Pittsburgh Pirates Face Rain Delay Ahead of Cardinals Series Opener
- Kayky Joins Bahia as Doku Prepares for Club World Cup Challenge
- North Korean IT Workers Indicted for Fraud Schemes Targeting U.S. Businesses
- Red Sox Face Reds: Home Run Bets for June 30
- Mariners Host Royals in Crucial Four-Game Series Starting June 30