Sports
Timberwolves Dominate Fourth Quarter, Defeat Spurs 125-112
MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Anthony Edwards scored 32 points, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 125-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Target Center on Sunday night. With this performance, Edwards became Minnesota’s all-time leader in games with 30 or more points.
Julius Randle contributed 22 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds for the Timberwolves, who improved their record to 12-8. After struggling through a three-game losing streak, the Timberwolves bounced back with two wins at home over the weekend.
The Spurs, missing star Victor Wembanyama due to injury, fell to 5-2 without him. They led by four points entering the fourth quarter, but could not withstand Minnesota’s offensive surge down the stretch.
In a pivotal fourth quarter, the Timberwolves outscored the Spurs 36-19. San Antonio struggled offensively, with only six points coming in the paint during the final period. The Timberwolves showcased their defensive prowess, switching to a zone defense that disrupted the Spurs’ rhythm.
DiVincenzo and Reid helped ignite Minnesota’s momentum with back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, fueling the team’s run. Edwards, after a shaky start with multiple turnovers, settled down to shoot 13-for-18 from the field, including four 3-pointers.
De'Aaron Fox led the Spurs with 25 points, while two other players added 22 points each. Despite their efforts, San Antonio could not regain the lead as Minnesota asserted themselves in the final minutes.
The Timberwolves will look to continue their winning streak when they face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
