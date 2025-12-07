Timberwolves Face Clippers Amidst Four-Game Winning Streak

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Timberwolves are riding a wave of optimism as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Clippers on December 6, 2025, at the Target Center. The game is set for 7:00 PM CST and will be broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network – North along with radio coverage by the Wolves App and iHeart Radio.

Fresh off a four-game winning streak, the Timberwolves have regained some momentum following a tough stretch earlier this season, where they lost three consecutive games to the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Oklahoma City Thunder. They recently achieved their first victory against a winning team by defeating the Boston Celtics and followed that up with wins against the Spurs and a brief trip to New Orleans.

Despite the positive results, there are cautionary signs. Two of those victories came against teams missing key players, and the games against the Pelicans exposed some flaws in Minnesota’s performance. In their last matchup, the Wolves required a last-second shot from Anthony Edwards to get to overtime, where they outscored New Orleans and escaped with a 149-142 victory.

Head coach Chris Finch acknowledges the team’s struggles in defending and maintaining composure, especially when facing pressure from opponents. “We need to recognize defensive sets earlier and make the right plays without rushing,” Finch stated in a recent press conference. “It’s crucial for us to control the pace against a team like the Clippers, who thrive on chaos.”

The Timberwolves are aware that this game is not just another matchup; it’s an opportunity to cement their place among the Western Conference elite. The Clippers have had a tumultuous season, with injuries and off-court issues leading to a lack of cohesion. Minnesota needs to take advantage of this but also be wary of letting their guard down.

Star players like Edwards must continue to lead the team. In past games, he has shown he can be the difference-maker, notably with his performance in New Orleans. “If we want to stretch this winning streak, it starts with coming out strong against the Clippers,” Edwards asserted. “We can’t afford to let our focus slip.”

With a favorable schedule ahead, including back-to-back games against the Clippers and a rematch with Phoenix next week, the Timberwolves aim to build on their current form. A victory against Los Angeles could set the tone for what they hope will be a successful stretch leading up to a crucial game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As they prepare for Thursday night, the Timberwolves must channel their energy into a complete performance, asserting themselves early and maintaining control throughout the game. If they succeed, Minnesota can flip their season narrative on its head and convert four wins into a potential five, making a significant statement in the Western Conference standings.