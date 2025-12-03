Timberwolves Face Crucial Test Against Pelicans in New Orleans

New Orleans, LA

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans on December 2, 2025, at 7:00 PM CST at Smoothie King Center. The Timberwolves enter this game fresh off two home victories against teams with winning records.

Currently holding a 12–8 record, Minnesota is looking to build on their momentum with a mini-road trip down the Mississippi. They aim to take advantage of playing against a struggling Pelicans team that sits at the bottom of the Western Conference with only three wins. This match-up offers the Timberwolves a chance to solidify their ranking, especially before returning to Target Center for seven of their next eight games.

However, Timberwolves fans recall last year’s defeat against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers in a similar situation, where expectations led to disappointment. Coach Chris Finch emphasized the importance of consistency, as the team can not afford to repeat those mistakes and risk falling into complacency.

The Timberwolves have performed well against sub-.500 teams so far, boasting a 10–1 record. Players like Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle are expected to play crucial roles, especially against the possibility of Zion Williamson, who is listed as a game-time decision.

Coach Finch will be looking for aggressive performances from both Gobert in the paint and Jaden McDaniels, hoping the latter can assert himself early and avoid being a passive presence. The game is crucial not just for the standings, but as a character test for the team, demanding a full 48 minutes of focused play.

Fans are urged to keep a close watch on the team’s performance. A win tonight will bolster their confidence going into the remaining stretch of games. As the Timberwolves prepare to take the court, it remains evident that they are not just aiming for a win but must commit to playing their best basketball to avoid another embarrassing upset.