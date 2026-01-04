Timberwolves Face Wizards in Sunday Night Showdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night after securing a 10-point victory against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Sunday’s matchup at Capital One Arena begins at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves (22-13) are currently a 10-point favorite against the Wizards (9-24), who are looking to improve after winning six of their last ten games.

Despite their recent success, the Wizards remain an underdog at home. Minnesota’s key players, including Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, are expected to contribute significantly to the team’s performance.

The Timberwolves have struggled against the spread on the second night of back-to-backs, recording just a 1-3 record in this situation this season. However, they are known for their strong overall performance against weaker teams.

Donte DiVincenzo has been a standout for Minnesota, making an average of 3.0 three-pointers per game with a shooting percentage of 37.1. His performance may be crucial against a Wizards team that ranks 27th in the league for opponent three-pointers made.

The spread and total points for the game reflect the Wizards’ struggling defense and fast-paced style, with the total set at 235.5. Washington’s players, including Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, will need to step up to keep the game competitive.

Despite their current slide in the standings, Washington has improved its net rating in the past 10 games, making this contest more unpredictable. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, have dominated the boards and excelled defensively, giving them an edge in the matchup.

As both teams prepare for the game, experts suggest a possible backdoor cover for Washington, depending on how the game unfolds. Betting enthusiasts will be closely watching this game for potential opportunities.

In summary, the Timberwolves are poised to win, but the Wizards’ recent momentum could make this a closer contest than expected.