Sports
Timberwolves Let Two Players Go as Free Agency Approaches
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Timberwolves made significant roster decisions this week, ahead of NBA free agency starting at 5 p.m. CT Monday.
The team confirmed that they have declined the options on Luka Garza and Josh Minott, making both players unrestricted free agents. This move comes after the Timberwolves re-signed Naz Reid and Julius Randle to contract extensions.
Garza was set to earn $2.35 million next season and had limited opportunities, averaging 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds over 39 games. His struggle to find a consistent role left many questioning whether he could regain favor with the coaching staff.
Minott, who was expected to build on a promising summer, faced challenges maintaining trust with Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. The 22-year-old averaged 2.6 points and 1.0 rebound in 46 games, falling short of expectations due to gameplan errors.
Both decisions leave the Timberwolves with two open roster spots heading into free agency. While speculation remains about filling these spots, it is possible they will choose to sign just one player, potentially targeting another big man or a ball-handling guard.
This story is developing, and updates will follow as free agency unfolds.
