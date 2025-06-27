Sports
Timberwolves Make Strategic Trades During NBA Draft Night
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Timberwolves made several strategic moves during the second night of the NBA draft on Thursday, seeking to improve their roster. President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly executed trades that included the No. 31 pick for the No. 36 pick and two future second-round selections.
Initially, entering the second night, the Timberwolves held the first pick of the second round, No. 31 overall. They made a deal with the Phoenix Suns, trading the No. 31 pick in exchange for No. 36 and future picks, specifically a 2026 pick from either Denver or Golden State and a more favorable 2032 pick from either Phoenix or Houston.
After this move, with the Wolves on the clock at No. 36, Connelly arranged another trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, acquiring the No. 45 pick along with cash considerations. This allowed the Timberwolves to further reposition themselves in the draft.
Connelly has made trades in all four of his drafts with the Timberwolves, showcasing his active role in managing the team’s roster. Despite these moves, the Wolves did not trade on the first night of the draft, leading to speculation about their strategy.
The Wolves selected an 18-year-old center, Joan Beringer, with the 17th pick overall the previous night. Beringer, who hails from France, is recognized for his defensive capabilities and potential but is considered a project after only taking basketball seriously in the last four years. Wolves General Manager Matt Lloyd expressed confidence in Beringer’s ability to develop into a key player for the team.
“He’s already a functional basket-protection vehicle, which is critical,” Lloyd stated. “We believe he has the potential to adapt quickly to the NBA’s demands.”
With the trades completed, it remains to be seen how the Timberwolves will utilize the No. 45 pick and how Beringer will perform in the coming seasons. Nevertheless, fans are optimistic about the team’s future and Connelly’s proven track record of making valuable trades.
