Timberwolves Seek Second Straight Win Against Spurs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Timberwolves look to build momentum as they face the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 6:00 PM CST at the Target Center. Both teams come into the game with contrasting recent performances — the Timberwolves defeated the Boston Celtics 119-115, while the Spurs celebrated a 139-136 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards recently shined in the win over the Celtics, scoring 39 points. He has been playing at a career-best level this season, averaging 28.7 points per game with impressive shooting efficiency. “It feels great to finally get that win after a tough stretch,” Edwards said after the game.

The Spurs, however, will be missing key players Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle due to injury. Despite this, they enter the game with confidence after their recent success. Coach Mitch Johnson has praised players like Devin Vassell, who scored 35 points against the Nuggets, showing that the Spurs’ depth can still pose a challenge.

Tonight’s matchup marks the first of three meetings this season between these teams. Both franchises are looking to solidify their standings in the competitive Western Conference. The Timberwolves currently hold an 11-8 record, while the Spurs are at 13-5.

With Wembanyama out, the Spurs will leverage their remaining talent and bench depth in hopes of continuing their winning ways. Minnesota, on the other hand, is favored by 4.5 points and will look to capitalize on the Spurs’ injuries to avoid complacency following their recent victory.

The game’s over/under is set at 233.5 points, indicating expectations of a high-scoring affair. The Timberwolves are hoping to take advantage of their home court and continue their push in the standings.