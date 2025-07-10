Timberwolves Sign Joan Beringer, First French Player in Franchise History

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves signed Joan Beringer to a rookie-scale contract on Monday, making him the first French player ever drafted by the team. Beringer, a 6-foot-11 center weighing 230 pounds, was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft held on June 25 in New York.

Beringer, who is just 18 years old, averaged 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game last season while playing for Cedevita Olimpija in Slovenia. According to team officials, Beringer will wear jersey No. 19 and is set to participate in the upcoming NBA Summer League.

Born in Sélestat, France, Beringer is also the second big man from France on the Timberwolves’ roster, joining All-Star center Rudy Gobert. The two hail from different regions of the country, with Beringer’s hometown located around 260 miles southeast of Gobert’s.

Team General Manager Matt Lloyd expressed enthusiasm about Beringer, stating, “Joan is one of those rare cases where the best player available also had a fit. We were sweating it after the draft, wondering if he would still be available.” Lloyd emphasized that team officials were impressed with Beringer’s workout and meeting during the pre-draft process in Chicago.

Experts highlighted Beringer’s impressive physical attributes, including his defensive mobility and rim-protecting capability, which made him a valuable addition to the team. He is expected to provide much-needed depth at the center position for the Timberwolves, especially after their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

After receiving his contract, Beringer is projected to earn approximately $20.3 million over four years, with $4.2 million in his first season, as he is likely to accept the maximum allowable percentage of the rookie scale. The Timberwolves are looking forward to seeing how Beringer will contribute to the team in the upcoming season.