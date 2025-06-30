Timberwolves Re-sign Veteran Joe Ingles to One-Year Deal

Minnesota, MN — The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to terms to re-sign veteran forward Joe Ingles. The one-year deal is worth just over $3.6 million, as first reported by ESPN.

Ingles, entering his 12th season in the NBA, will count for just over $2.2 million against the salary cap. This arrangement is designed to encourage teams to retain veteran players rather than rely solely on younger talent.

Last season, Ingles played only 19 games for the Timberwolves, totaling 15 points, 23 assists, and 11 rebounds in limited minutes. His role has shifted primarily to that of a mentor and leader within the locker room, rather than a key contributor on the court.

During his time with the Timberwolves, there have been notable moments. Head coach Chris Finch referred to a game in March when Ingles’ son, who has autism, attended, marking a special event for the family.

The front office likely valued Ingles’ experience and leadership as they continue to shape the team’s roster. They also drafted Australian center Rocco Zikarsky last week, who could benefit from Ingles’ mentorship.

Ingles began his NBA career with the Utah Jazz in 2014, spending eight years with the team and earning recognition as a sixth man of the year candidate. He has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic before joining the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves have also made other moves during the NBA free agency period, including signing Naz Reid and Julius Randle, and have recently declined options for Luka Garza and Josh Minott. Upcoming developments in player acquisitions are anticipated as free agency unfolds.