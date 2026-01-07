Timberwolves Snap Heat’s Winning Streak with 125-115 Victory

MIAMI, FL — The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Miami Heat 125-115 on Saturday night, ending Miami’s four-game winning streak. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 33 points, scoring 20 of those in the second half. Minnesota pulled away in the final quarter, outscoring Miami 19-4 during the crucial first few minutes for a commanding lead.

Rudy Gobert contributed significantly with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Naz Reid added 13 points and 12 rebounds. For Miami, Julius Randle led the team with 21 points, but the Heat struggled at home, falling to a record of 3-5 in their last eight games at Kaseya Center.

Edwards’s strong performance included 20 points by halftime, marking the fourth time this season he achieved that milestone in a game. His last two consecutive games with at least 20 points by halftime were in February 2023.

The Heat faced injury setbacks with Norman Powell leaving the game due to right leg soreness in the first quarter but managed to return midway through the second period. Jaime Jaquez Jr. also exited the game after spraining his right ankle and did not return.

Entering this game, Minnesota had lost three of its last four games, including a significant loss to the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the week. However, they improved their record to 15-1 this season when holding opponents to 112 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves shot 54% from the field, while the Heat dropped to 2-8 when allowing their opponents to shoot at least 50%. Minnesota will next face the Washington Wizards, while the Heat will host the New Orleans Pelicans.