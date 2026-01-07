Sports
Timberwolves Snap Heat’s Winning Streak with 125-115 Victory
MIAMI, FL — The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Miami Heat 125-115 on Saturday night, ending Miami’s four-game winning streak. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 33 points, scoring 20 of those in the second half. Minnesota pulled away in the final quarter, outscoring Miami 19-4 during the crucial first few minutes for a commanding lead.
Rudy Gobert contributed significantly with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Naz Reid added 13 points and 12 rebounds. For Miami, Julius Randle led the team with 21 points, but the Heat struggled at home, falling to a record of 3-5 in their last eight games at Kaseya Center.
Edwards’s strong performance included 20 points by halftime, marking the fourth time this season he achieved that milestone in a game. His last two consecutive games with at least 20 points by halftime were in February 2023.
The Heat faced injury setbacks with Norman Powell leaving the game due to right leg soreness in the first quarter but managed to return midway through the second period. Jaime Jaquez Jr. also exited the game after spraining his right ankle and did not return.
Entering this game, Minnesota had lost three of its last four games, including a significant loss to the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the week. However, they improved their record to 15-1 this season when holding opponents to 112 points or fewer.
The Timberwolves shot 54% from the field, while the Heat dropped to 2-8 when allowing their opponents to shoot at least 50%. Minnesota will next face the Washington Wizards, while the Heat will host the New Orleans Pelicans.
Recent Posts
- Oilers Seek Victory Against Predators at Rogers Place
- Kansas Jayhawks Lose Close Match to UCF in Big 12 Opener
- Netflix’s ‘Run Away’ Premieres as Harlan Coben’s Latest Mystery
- Pacers Struggle Continue: 12 Straight Losses Amid Injury Woes
- Banchero Leads Magic to Thrilling Victory Over Pacers
- Melania Trump Premieres Film Trailer Ahead of Inauguration Documentary Release
- Trump Cuts $10 Billion in Child Care Funding Amid Fraud Allegations
- Jessica Pegula and Anna Kalinskaya Face Off in Brisbane
- Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Over Private Comments About Their Divorce
- Best Medicine Debuts as Fox’s Heartwarming Take on Small-Town Charm
- Doc Season 2 Midseason Premiere Set for January 6 with Major Twists
- Jay Huff’s Future with Pacers in Doubt as Performance Declines
- January’s Jewish TV Premieres Celebrate Dramatic and Comedic Heritage
- Gobert Shines in Timberwolves’ Victory Over Wizards
- Kaden Strayhorn Transfers from Michigan to Alabama After Official Visit
- New Officer Eva Imani Brings Change to Chicago P.D.
- Wizards Eye Trae Young Amid Trade Talks with Hawks
- Pacers’ Johnny Furphy to Start Against Magic After Mathurin’s Injury
- Will Trent Returns for Season 4 with New Challenges
- Chaos Unfolds in Greek Getaway for Real Housewives