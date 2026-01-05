Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Celebrate New Year’s Eve Together

LOS ANGELES, California — Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are ready to ring in the New Year together after spending quality time in December. The couple reportedly made up for ‘a lot of time spent apart’ and are looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve as a united front, according to an insider who spoke to PEOPLE.

The source mentioned that ‘it’s been special for Kylie to have Timothée in Los Angeles more in December.’ Chalamet, who wrapped up filming on Dune: Part Three, is set to release several projects in 2026, including the film High Side. On December 27, he confirmed that production on the anticipated Dune sequel concluded just four days prior.

‘She traveled to Budapest several times in the fall when he was busy working. They spent a lot of time apart, but the past few weeks have made up for it,’ the source added. Despite the challenges, the couple has a foundation built on mutual respect for each other’s ambitious careers. Jenner, 28, appreciates Chalamet’s work ethic and would ‘never date anyone who just sits around.’

The couple was last seen together at the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet’s latest film, Marty Supreme, on December 8. They wore matching custom Chrome Hearts outfits, marking their second red carpet appearance together. A family tradition saw Chalamet joining the Kardashian-Jenner family for the holidays, with their names featured on a festive decoration shared on Jenner’s Instagram.

‘They are making their careers work and making their relationship work at the same time,’ the insider elaborated. As they usher in 2026, the couple has a holiday trip planned to further solidify their bond as they navigate their demanding schedules.