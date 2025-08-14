Entertainment
Timothée Chalamet Stars in A24’s ‘Marty Supreme,’ Trailer Released
LOS ANGELES, CA — Timothée Chalamet stars in A24‘s upcoming film, ‘Marty Supreme,’ directed by Josh Safdie. The movie’s first trailer was released on August 13, showcasing Chalamet as Marty Mauser, an aspiring ping-pong player determined to achieve stardom in the 1950s.
The film reveals Mauser’s struggles as he chases his dreams despite the doubt of those around him. In a gripping scene from the trailer, Chalamet expresses his conviction: ‘I have a purpose, and if you think that’s some sort of blessing, it’s not. It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through.’
Abel Ferrara, Kevin O'Leary, Fran Drescher, and Odessa A'zion join Chalamet in the film, which loosely draws inspiration from the life of pro ping-pong player Marty Reisman.
Tyler, the Creator makes cameo appearances in the trailer, showcasing a lively and intense dynamic with Chalamet’s character. As he drives Mauser around, there are moments of both celebration and tension, illustrated when Tyler angrily confronts Mauser.
Chalamet further elaborates on his character’s ambition, stating, ‘I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m telling you, this game, it fills stadiums overseas. And it’s only a matter of time before I’m staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box.’
‘Marty Supreme’ is set to hit theaters nationwide on Christmas Day. Fans can watch the thrilling trailer online now.
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz Faces Luca Nordi in Cincinnati Open Round of 16
- Toto and Men at Work Rock Pine Knob on Humid Summer Night
- Margaret Qualley Awkwardly Addresses Taylor Swift’s New Album on Today Show
- Rookie of the Year Debate: Bueckers vs. Citron Heats Up
- Taylor Swift’s Family: A Close-knit Team Behind Her Stardom
- Reds Acquire Andujar, Shake Up Lineup Against Left-Handed Pitching
- Timothée Chalamet Stars in A24’s ‘Marty Supreme,’ Trailer Released
- Cade Horton Leads Cubs in Wild Card Race Amid Struggles
- Morgan Freeman Headlines Inaugural Big Voices for Little Children Fundraiser
- Alianza Lima Hosts Universidad Católica in Sudamericana Round of 16 Clash
- Top MLB Player Props and Predictions for August 13th Action
- New York City Faces Extreme Drought Amid Scattered Showers Forecasted
- Mortgage Applications Surge Amid Declining Rates
- Elena Rybakina Advances to Face Madison Keys at Cincinnati Open
- Yankees vs. Twins Series Finale Delayed by Rain
- Rinderknech Collapses Mid-Match at Cincinnati Open Amid Sweltering Heat
- ATP Tour Continues with Exciting Matches in Upcoming Tournament
- Mariners Aim for Ninth Straight Win Against Orioles
- Brawl Erupts on Breeze Airways Flight from Virginia to California
- Miley Cyrus Makes Bold Fashion Statement with Gucci Flora Campaign