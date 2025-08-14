Timothée Chalamet Stars in A24’s ‘Marty Supreme,’ Trailer Released

LOS ANGELES, CA — Timothée Chalamet stars in A24‘s upcoming film, ‘Marty Supreme,’ directed by Josh Safdie. The movie’s first trailer was released on August 13, showcasing Chalamet as Marty Mauser, an aspiring ping-pong player determined to achieve stardom in the 1950s.

The film reveals Mauser’s struggles as he chases his dreams despite the doubt of those around him. In a gripping scene from the trailer, Chalamet expresses his conviction: ‘I have a purpose, and if you think that’s some sort of blessing, it’s not. It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through.’

Abel Ferrara, Kevin O'Leary, Fran Drescher, and Odessa A'zion join Chalamet in the film, which loosely draws inspiration from the life of pro ping-pong player Marty Reisman.

Tyler, the Creator makes cameo appearances in the trailer, showcasing a lively and intense dynamic with Chalamet’s character. As he drives Mauser around, there are moments of both celebration and tension, illustrated when Tyler angrily confronts Mauser.

Chalamet further elaborates on his character’s ambition, stating, ‘I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m telling you, this game, it fills stadiums overseas. And it’s only a matter of time before I’m staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box.’

‘Marty Supreme’ is set to hit theaters nationwide on Christmas Day. Fans can watch the thrilling trailer online now.