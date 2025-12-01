Entertainment
Timothée Chalamet Stars in Absurd Comedy ‘Marty Supreme’
NEW YORK, NY — Timothée Chalamet delivers a vibrant performance in the new film ‘Marty Supreme,’ directed by Josh Safdie. Set in 1952, the comedy follows Marty Mauser, a fast-talking shoe shop clerk and aspiring table tennis champion, played by Chalamet, as he navigates his chaotic dreams of fame.
The film embodies the frenetic energy of a 149-minute ping pong match, filled with wild adventures and social commentary. Chalamet’s character is inspired by the real-life table tennis hustler Marty “The Needle” Reisman, known for his flashy personality and showmanship.
In a standout scene, Marty, accompanied by a dog and a cult director, finds himself in a scuzzy hotel room, creating a display of absurdity characteristic of the film. As he grapples with his ambitions, the story showcases Marty’s questionable morals, including his affair with his childhood sweetheart Rachel, portrayed by Odessa A'zion.
Shooting in both the U.S. and the U.K., ‘Marty Supreme’ features Marty’s attempts to secure financing for a trip to the prestigious table tennis championships in London. The film humorously depicts his antics as he lands at the Ritz and faces off against Japanese champion Koto Endo, played by Koto Kawaguchi.
Chalamet’s Marty is a captivating character whose narcissism poses a constant obstacle in his quest for success. Throughout the film, his humorous yet problematic nature raises questions about ambition and the lengths one may go to for recognition. Gwyneth Paltrow plays the retired film star Kay Stone, adding a strong counterbalance to Chalamet’s character.
As the plot unfolds, Marty encounters an array of eccentric characters and navigates mishaps that challenge his unwavering confidence. Notably, his interactions with Béla, a Hungarian-Jewish camp survivor, played by Géza Röhrig, touch on themes of racism and antisemitism, contributing to the film’s complex narrative.
The film culminates in a chaotic scramble for money, highlighting not only Marty’s determination but also the emotional toll of his journey. By the end, audiences witness a significant transformation in Marty, challenging the notion of what it means to succeed.
‘Marty Supreme’ opens in theaters on December 26, promising a mix of humor, chaos, and a reflection on the human experience.
