Los Angeles, CA – Timothée Chalamet may not have won an Oscar yet, but he is making headlines with a new Cash App commercial featuring a giant jackfruit. The two-minute advertisement is currently playing in U.S. movie theaters before major film releases like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as well as during the MTV Video Music Awards on CBS.

The commercial showcases Chalamet in a whimsical grocery store setting, where a father and son debate payment methods. The father suggests traditional currencies like iron ingots and cowrie shells, while the son pushes for the modern convenience of Cash App. Chalamet observes as the son argues that using technology does not compromise personal identity.

As the scene unfolds, Chalamet eventually asks, “How do I pay for this?” departing with his bags, indicating he successfully purchased the produce, including the sizable jackfruit. The campaign also features out-of-home advertisements in New York City and Los Angeles, along with limited-edition Cash App Card designs featuring Chalamet’s image.

Catherine Ferdon, Cash App’s chief marketing officer, stated in a press release, “We wanted to give Timothée a platform to encourage open conversations around money across age groups in a way that felt fresh and authentic to who he is as an artist.” Chalamet emphasized the importance of financial literacy in his comments regarding the ad.

The jackfruit, known as the largest tree-borne fruit globally, can exceed 10 pounds and is increasingly popular in vegan recipes due to its neutral flavor when unripe and sweet taste when ripe. It is often used in dishes like tacos and curries, making it a versatile ingredient.

One serving of jackfruit, about 165 grams, contains 157 calories, with significant amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, and vital vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C and potassium. Its low glycemic index and antioxidant properties also support heart and digestive health. The nutritional profile makes jackfruit an essential part of many dietary plans.