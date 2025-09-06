Timothée Chalamet Stars in New Lucid Motors Ad

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Timothée Chalamet stars in a new advertisement for Lucid Motors featuring a thrilling escape in the Lucid Gravity electric vehicle. The two-minute spot, directed by James Mangold, showcases Chalamet and model Larsen Thompson as they sneak into a secret desert facility.

In the ad, the newlyweds hijack the futuristic vehicle, which leads to a cascade of humorous moments and an exhilarating police chase. The spot blends action and comedy, capturing the essence of spontaneous adventure.

According to Ian Grody, Chief Creative Officer at Giant Spoon, the agency responsible for the ad’s production, the team conducted several night shoots, working from sunset to sunrise. Grody described the production process as highly organized, with veteran stunt teams ensuring everything went smoothly. ‘A busted smoke machine was the worst we encountered. And we solved that in no time,’ he said.

The ad follows Chalamet’s previous work for Cash App and highlights a unique blend of mystery and humor, making it a compelling watch. Chalamet expressed enthusiasm about working with Mangold again, noting the ad’s distinct tone compared to their earlier projects.

‘This opportunity happened very organically,’ Chalamet said. ‘I had been driving around a Lucid that wasn’t mine but absolutely loving it.’ He emphasized his appreciation for the craftsmanship in the vehicle.

The commercial is now live and has already garnered significant attention for its engaging narrative and stunning visuals. It’s part of Lucid Motors’ ongoing marketing efforts to elevate the brand’s profile in the electric vehicle market.