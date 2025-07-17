Entertainment
Timothy Olyphant and Emily Ratajkowski Featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers
New York, NY – July 16, 2025 – Actor Timothy Olyphant appeared as the lead guest on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, promoting his roles in Apple TV+’s upcoming series Stick and FX’s Alien: Earth. The episode aired at 12:35 AM ET/PT on NBC.
Olyphant’s interview included discussions about his recent projects and life in Hollywood. “I’m always excited to share what I’ve been working on, and this year has been particularly rewarding,” he noted. Joining him was model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who is promoting her role in Lena Dunham‘s new Netflix series, Too Much.
In a pre-taped segment, both guests provided insights into their respective careers and shared personal stories. Ratajkowski emphasized the importance of vulnerable storytelling in her latest project, saying, “I think Too Much really dives deep into what it means to be a woman today.”
This episode marks a return for Meyers, who has not been on air since June 26 after an extended hiatus. The show’s absence left fans longing for Meyers’ comedic take on the latest news, particularly from the political landscape.
On tonight’s show, Meyers is expected to analyze recent headlines, with speculation around Trump’s new legislation and other national issues likely to feature prominently in “A Closer Look.”
Meyers will also host singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger, as well as actor Jack McBrayer, with laughter and sharp commentary likely to characterize the evening.
Late Night with Seth Meyers continues to captivate audiences with its blend of interviews and comedy, showcasing the charisma of its guests.
Recent Posts
- NYT Connections Game Thrills Players with Latest Puzzle Hints
- Oracle Sees Major Growth Amid AI Boom
- Manchester United’s Pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo Faces Roadblock with Brentford
- BigBear.ai Sees Stock Surge Amid Volatility in AI Market
- Justice Department Recommends Leniency for Ex-Police Officer in Taylor Case
- Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Before Season 4 Debuts
- Denise Richards Files for Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband
- Disneyland Celebrates 70 Years of Magic and Memories
- QuantumScape Hits All-Time High Ahead of Earnings Report
- Archer Aviation CFO Mark Mesler Steps Down Amid Strategic Expansion
- AST SpaceMobile Shares Surge Amid High Expectations for Growth
- No Videos Found for ATP Tournament in City
- Joby Aviation Stock Soars After Facility Expansion News
- US Jobless Claims Decline as Markets Await Inflation Data
- Four Sleeper Picks to Watch at The Open Championship
- Camille Kostek Enjoys Sweet Summer Moments in the Hamptons
- Retail Sales Rise Despite Tariffs Impacting Consumer Prices
- Lucid Group Updates DreamDrive Pro with Hands-Free Features
- ATP Tour Responds to Copyright Concerns from Fans
- Nuno Borges Defends His ATP Title in Bastad