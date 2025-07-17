Timothy Olyphant and Emily Ratajkowski Featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers

New York, NY – July 16, 2025 – Actor Timothy Olyphant appeared as the lead guest on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, promoting his roles in Apple TV+’s upcoming series Stick and FX’s Alien: Earth. The episode aired at 12:35 AM ET/PT on NBC.

Olyphant’s interview included discussions about his recent projects and life in Hollywood. “I’m always excited to share what I’ve been working on, and this year has been particularly rewarding,” he noted. Joining him was model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who is promoting her role in Lena Dunham‘s new Netflix series, Too Much.

In a pre-taped segment, both guests provided insights into their respective careers and shared personal stories. Ratajkowski emphasized the importance of vulnerable storytelling in her latest project, saying, “I think Too Much really dives deep into what it means to be a woman today.”

This episode marks a return for Meyers, who has not been on air since June 26 after an extended hiatus. The show’s absence left fans longing for Meyers’ comedic take on the latest news, particularly from the political landscape.

On tonight’s show, Meyers is expected to analyze recent headlines, with speculation around Trump’s new legislation and other national issues likely to feature prominently in “A Closer Look.”

Meyers will also host singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger, as well as actor Jack McBrayer, with laughter and sharp commentary likely to characterize the evening.

Late Night with Seth Meyers continues to captivate audiences with its blend of interviews and comedy, showcasing the charisma of its guests.