Timothy Olyphant Hints at Role in Tarantino’s Cliff Booth Sequel

LOS ANGELES, CA — Timothy Olyphant may be returning to the big screen in a sequel to Quentin Tarantino‘s 2019 film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor inadvertently revealed his involvement during a recent appearance on Conan O'Brien‘s podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” on Friday.

While discussing potential projects that Tarantino might have in the works, O’Brien mentioned he had heard rumors of a sequel when Olyphant’s co-host, Matt Gourley, chimed in. Gourley stated, “There is! There’s a sequel that Tarantino wrote and [director David] Fincher’s directing about Brad Pitt’s killer.” In a surprising moment, Olyphant silently mouthed, “I’m in it,” before realizing he was still on camera.

Olyphant quickly backtracked, questioning if filming had already started and stated he wasn’t certain about his participation. “I don’t know… let’s see,” he said, expressing his hopes without giving definitive answers. Gourley then asked if they should remove the part from the episode, to which Olyphant responded with uncertainty.

O’Brien expressed mock disappointment that Olyphant hadn’t shared the news with him sooner. “I think you would have told me that. You knew I’m a huge fan of the first film,” he said, to which Olyphant replied, “I haven’t seen you!” reiterating the light-hearted nature of their exchange.

Olyphant confirmed that he recently learned about the opportunity a few weeks ago but admitted, “I’m still not sure.” There are limited details about the sequel titled “The Adventures of Cliff Booth,” with plans for Pitt to reprise his role as Cliff Booth.

As for Olyphant, his candid moment has sparked excitement among fans eager to see what unfolds in the next chapter of Tarantino’s celebrated film.