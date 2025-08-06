Timpview’s Dean Rueckert Commits to BYU Basketball

PROVO, Utah — Dean Rueckert, a standout player from Timpview High School, has officially committed to the BYU basketball program. The 6-foot-8 wing made his announcement on Monday evening during a live stream on the CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube channel.

The four-star recruit is highly regarded as the No. 68 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports. Rueckert chose BYU over several competitive programs, including Clemson, Stanford, Utah, and Washington.

Rueckert expressed enthusiasm about his decision, saying, “BYU is a special place that can help me go far, not only in basketball but also in life. Kevin Young and the rest of the coaching staff have done a really good job of making me feel wanted and valued. I’m super excited to get there and do my thing.” His commitment marks the first for Coach Young in the class of 2026.

Last season, Rueckert averaged 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game for the Thunderbirds. He showcased his skills on the summer circuit as well, excelling with the Utah Prospects in the EYBL, where he demonstrated impressive shooting abilities.

This commitment could signal a promising future for BYU basketball, as Rueckert is not only a top recruit but also joins a program led by Coach Young, who is building a strong reputation in recruiting. Rueckert’s addition sets the stage for BYU to pursue other top prospects in the upcoming recruiting period.

The early signing period for college basketball recruits begins on November 12 and runs until November 19. Rueckert will join BYU’s basketball team ahead of the 2026-27 season.