Tina Charles Wins Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award Again

NEW YORK, September 10, 2025 – Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles has been awarded the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award for her outstanding dedication to community service and social justice. This honor was announced by the WNBA today and celebrates players who exemplify leadership both on and off the court.

Charles, who previously received the award in 2012, has deepened her commitment over the years. This year, she will reach a significant milestone by placing the 500th Automated External Defibrillator (AED) through her Hopey’s Heart Foundation. The foundation, which Charles established in 2013 in memory of her late aunt, Maureen “Hopey” Vaz, focuses on raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and equipping communities with lifesaving resources.

The Hopey’s Heart Foundation remains family-run and has seen tremendous support, including a recent $20,000 pledge from Yale New Haven Health to further distribute AEDs. Charles has also engaged fans through initiatives that tie donations to her performance on the court.

“In every aspect of her game and character, Tina stands as a representation of the ideals and spirit of the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. She noted how Charles has consistently used her platform to drive meaningful change and inspire others.

Charles’ impact extends beyond her foundation. She personally funded a school in Mali in 2012 and initiated Hopey’s Week in New York City, offering clinics on concussion prevention and injury awareness. She advocates for racial and social justice, using her voice to highlight community issues.

“Tina Charles exemplifies what it means to be a leader both on and off the court,” said Dawn Staley. “This award signifies the lasting legacy that leadership leaves behind, and Tina embodies values that inspire teammates and the community.”

“Receiving the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award is truly special for me,” Charles said. “I started the foundation in April of 2013 and I’m thankful to everyone who has supported the foundation along the way.”

The WNBA will donate $10,000 to Hopey’s Heart Foundation in recognition of Charles’ efforts. As she continues to lead the Connecticut Sun this season, fans and teammates alike appreciate her dedication to both sports and her community.