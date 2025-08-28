Tina Charles Wins 33rd Player of the Week Honor in Historic WNBA Streak

Uncasville, CT (August 26, 2025) – Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles has been named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of August 18-24, 2025, marking the 33rd time she has received this honor, the most in league history. This is her first Player of the Week recognition since September 12, 2021.

During this successful week, the Sun achieved a perfect 3-0 record, with Charles averaging 19.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Her performances were pivotal in the victories, particularly in a road game against the Washington Mystics on August 19, where she scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

On August 21, Charles led the Sun again in another win versus the Mystics, contributing 21 points and six rebounds in the 67-56 victory. In this game, she also made history by becoming the first player to reach 200 career double-doubles in WNBA history, achieving her sixth double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds against the Chicago Sky on August 23.

“It’s a great honor, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Charles said. “We are on a roll and I hope to keep this momentum going.”

As the Connecticut Sun prepare for their next game against the Dallas Wings on August 27, they hope to continue their winning streak. The Sun are currently 9-28 in the season but have shown improvement, winning four of their last six games. The game will air locally at 8:00 PM ET.