Tiny Home Village Thrives Amid Hurricane Challenges in Florida

TAMPA BAY, Florida – A tiny home village known as Escape Tampa Bay is providing affordable housing for more than 60 residents in the region. Built by the company Escape in 2020, the village features homes as small as 8.5 feet wide, designed to withstand hurricane conditions.

The development includes 45 homes, offering up to two bedrooms, a kitchen, bathroom, and laundry, with prices starting at $156,000 to buy and $1,400 to rent monthly. Dan Dobrowolski, founder of Escape, stated that he aimed to tackle the ongoing housing affordability crisis with this project.

“Even though it’s a tiny house, you still have a large area where you can go outside and walk just like you’re in a normal neighborhood,” Dobrowolski, 66, said. He highlighted that the heart of the community is a large park, promoting a green and relaxing environment.

The infrastructure of Escape Tampa Bay is reinforced compared to traditional mobile home parks, featuring underground utilities and fiber optic internet. The development also offers amenities like a pool and workspace area, along with secure-entry doors.

In October 2022, the village was hit directly by Hurricane Milton, which prompted Hillsborough County to issue an extreme wind warning for the first time, with winds exceeding 115 miles per hour and rainfall of 13-15 inches. Remarkably, the homes experienced no damage, leaking, or window issues.

The community addresses the growing housing costs in the area, where average rental prices have surged. Dobrowolski believes this model provides a viable solution for many working-class individuals who often feel priced out of the market. “People all talk about the affordability crisis in housing,” he stated, noting the struggle faced by essential workers like teachers, cops, and mechanics.

While most residents own their homes, some units are available for rental agreements. The resale prices have been competitive, with some homes selling for as low as $89,197, plus a $595 monthly lot fee. Dobrowolski emphasized the strong demand for this style of community living, stating, “What we’ve created here isn’t just housing—it’s a real community where people can afford to live and thrive.”