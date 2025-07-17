Tips and Hints for Today’s NYT Connections Game

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times‘ Connections game continues to capture players’ interest worldwide, with daily puzzles released at midnight local time. Players must identify groups of four words sharing a common theme among a grid of 16 words.

Each puzzle offers a set of challenges that become increasingly complex, requiring players to think creatively about word associations. Those struggling with yesterday’s puzzle or the latest one can benefit from a guide filled with hints, tips, and even solutions.

Today’s Connections features 16 words divided into four distinct categories. Correctly identifying a set removes those words from play, while incorrect guesses count as mistakes. Players may make up to four mistakes before the game ends. The game is designed to be played on both web browsers and mobile devices.

For those behind on their puzzles, you can search online for previous Connections answers or tips. Color coding in each game helps identify challenge levels: yellow for easy, green for moderate, blue for hard, and purple for the most challenging.

The latest Connections clue hints suggest categories ranging from sports to familiar names, with the anticipation of a new puzzle each day. Sharing results on social media adds a layer of social interaction that many players enjoy. For those eager to master the game, today’s hints include clues tied to basketball, sailing, and various pop culture references.

As the game grows in popularity, it proves to be a stimulating way to engage with words and enhance problem-solving skills. With tomorrow’s puzzle just around the corner, players are encouraged to keep honing their skills.

Remember, even if you didn’t guess correctly today, there will always be more puzzles to tackle in the future!