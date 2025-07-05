Tips and Solution for Today’s NYT Wordle #1477

NEW YORK, NY — Wordle enthusiasts received their daily challenge today with puzzle number 1477. Players are tasked with guessing a five-letter word within six attempts. Each attempt reveals feedback on letter placement and presence, helping players strategize their next guess.

Today’s puzzle features a word that starts with the letter ‘B’ and contains two vowels. The answer describes a piece of farm equipment. If players successfully guess the four letters of a grouping, these words will be removed from the board. A maximum of four incorrect guesses is allowed before the game concludes.

The game’s popularity surged during the pandemic, attracting millions of players who now make solving the daily puzzle a routine. According to a report by The Conversation, Wordle had around 3 million users worldwide in 2022, a number that has likely increased.

As players engage with today’s puzzle, multiple hints have been provided. One hint suggests that the answer rhymes with ‘baylor’ and relates to a machine that compacts materials such as hay, cardboard, or cotton. Thus, today’s word is ‘BALER.’

Yesterday’s Wordle answer was ‘CURVE,’ adding to the ongoing excitement surrounding the game. Tomorrow promises a new challenge, keeping players engaged and sharpening their word skills.