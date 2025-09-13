Tips to Solve NYT Strands Word-Puzzle Today

NEW YORK, NY — Players trying to crack the New York Times‘ latest word game, Strands, may find themselves needing a little help. Strands offers a unique twist on traditional word searches that can make it a bit challenging.

In this game, players connect letters up, down, left, right, or diagonally to form words. Unlike standard word searches, words can change direction, creating unique shapes. Every letter in the Strands grid is part of an answer, and each day’s solutions are linked by a specific theme.

Today’s theme is highlighted by the special word, or ‘spangram’, which for today is “They’re Great”. This spangram runs either horizontally or vertically across the grid. Because the game provides only a vague hint without a word list, it can take longer to complete compared to other word games from the NYT.

If you’re feeling stuck, there are hints available to help you progress at your own pace. Today’s hints offer descriptions for the words players might need to find. Refreshing your approach can help bring a breakthrough in solving today’s puzzle.

Overall, players should embrace the creative challenge that Strands presents, especially with the engaging themes offered each day. Check the hints to navigate through today’s puzzle and keep enjoying the thrill of wordplay.