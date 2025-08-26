Tips and Tricks to Solve Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times‘ Connections puzzle, a popular word game, continues to captivate players. Each day, participants strive to identify common threads among a set of words, challenging their vocabulary and logic skills. The game resets every midnight, providing fresh puzzles that increase in difficulty.

Players group 16 words into four categories, where each correct grouping removes those words from the board. Players can make up to four mistakes before the game ends. If they misgroup words, it counts against their mistake quota. A unique feature allows players to shuffle the board, assisting them in spotting connections.

The September 25 puzzle, labeled as Connections #806, delivers four distinct themes for today’s game. For example, a hint for the easiest yellow group involves a ‘bad situation,’ while the tougher purple group might describe something like ‘not up.’

Gael Cooper, a CNET editor, shares that today’s themes include small spherical objects and pipe-smoking accessories. These hints can help players strategize and connect the words correctly. Additionally, clever wordplay can often provide clues, such as saying the words out loud to uncover possible phrases.

Cooper adds, ‘Breaking down compound words and considering alternative meanings can be beneficial. The editors often choose unexpected connections, so staying flexible is key.’

No matter the outcome, players can look forward to the next day’s puzzle, ensuring continuous engagement with the game. The New York Times encourages social sharing of results, fostering a community among players.