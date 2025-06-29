Tisha Campbell Wants to Collaborate with Amy Schumer on Autism-themed Comedy

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tisha Campbell is eager to work with fellow comedian Amy Schumer. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the 56-year-old actress revealed her admiration for Schumer’s humor and wit, especially how it relates to autism awareness.

“I want to work with Amy Schumer,” Campbell said in her feature titled ’25 Things You Don’t Know About Me’. “It’s her humor and comedy. I just feel like she’s a smart, funny woman.” Both Campbell and Schumer share a personal connection to autism spectrum disorder within their families, which strengthens the actress’s desire to collaborate.

“[Amy] understands the world of autism. She talks about it in her comedy,” Campbell noted. The actress has two sons, Xen, 23, and Ezekiel, 15, from her marriage to Duane Martin, who is also navigating life with autism in their family.

Campbell, who is widely known for her role as Gina on the iconic sitcom Martin, further expressed a longing to blend real-life experiences into comedy. She emphasized the importance of sharing relatable narratives that many families can connect with.

Recently, Campbell also discussed her decision to undergo a “mommy makeover” following pregnancy. Speaking about her transformation, she stated that it was part of her self-care journey. “I’m doing great. Yes. It’s snatched now, so that’s good,” she shared.

She revealed that her openness about cosmetic surgery has sparked conversations among other women in her circle. “I happened to be working on ‘The Miss Pat Show’ with Taj Johnson-George and Lelee Lyons from SWV, and I convinced them to seek the same procedure,” she explained. “We should be feeling good about ourselves.”

Tisha Campbell concluded with an empowering message about self-acceptance, emphasizing the importance of embracing and feeling good in one’s own skin.