Titan Quest II Launches Early Access Amid Excitement and Discounts

Berlin, Germany – Grimlore Games and THQ Nordic have officially announced that Titan Quest II has launched in Early Access on August 1, 2025, on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Fans of the critically acclaimed action RPG can now dive into this new adventure at a reduced price.

The Early Access version is available for $29.99 or €29.99, with a limited-time launch discount of 20% bringing the price down to $23.99 or €23.99 for the first week. This early offer is a significant reduction from the expected full launch price of $49.99 or €49.99, slated for late 2026.

“By joining early access, you enter a world already brimming with content, challenge, and mystery – but far from complete,” Grimlore stated. The developers aim to refine the game based on player feedback, intending to fully release the title by the end of 2026.

Titan Quest II transports players to a hand-crafted version of Ancient Greece, a setting remembered for its mythological tales and epic battles. Players will create a hero to battle Nemesis, the Goddess of Retribution, who is corrupting the Threads of Fate. Gamers will face monsters and explore new realms, enhancing the series’ rich narrative and gameplay experience.

The game retains its class system, allowing players to combine two masteries to create unique builds. At launch, players can access masteries like Earth, Storm, and Warfare, with more to be introduced over time. The developers stress a modern yet traditional approach to combat that encourages strategic play and customization.

Several iconic creatures from Greek mythology will return, offering a range of formidable foes. Developers have also promised a robust crafting and loot system, enabling deep character customization and upgrades. Cooperative multiplayer features will allow players to unite against challenges alongside friends.

Grimlore’s commitment to community feedback ensures an evolving gameplay landscape, aiming to balance combat fluidity and performance optimization. Players interested in the myth-laden world of Titan Quest II can grab it now and prepare themselves for an adventure steeped in lore and innovation.