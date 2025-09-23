Titans Defensive Tackle Sweat Placed on Injured Reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they have placed starting defensive tackle Jeffrey Sweat on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. Sweat suffered an ankle injury during the Titans’ season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The 6-foot-4, 366-pound lineman missed last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers and had a limited participation in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was ruled out for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts after missing practice on Friday.

With Sweat sidelined, the Titans will rely heavily on veteran defensive tackle Teair Tart. Last season, when both Sweat and fellow starter Jeffery Simmons were on the field, the Titans allowed an average of 4.3 yards per carry, ranking as the 10th fewest in the NFL. However, when either Sweat or Simmons was absent, the average increased to 5.2 yards per carry, indicating a substantial drop in defensive performance.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor notably rushed for 218 yards against Tennessee in their last meeting in Week 16 of the previous season. Sweat had participated in 40 snaps in that game before leaving due to an eye injury.

To offset Sweat’s absence, Tennessee has promoted defensive tackle Matthew Butler from the practice squad. Linebacker Monty Rice is also being called up to contribute as the Titans prepare for Sunday’s clash with the Colts. Additionally, offensive tackle Obinna Ojukwu has been elevated to the active roster to help address injury concerns on the offensive line.

Right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will continue to miss games due to a hip injury, making Ojukwu essential for the Titans moving forward.